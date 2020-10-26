DEACONESS LEANNA LUE DEWS JONES, affectionately known as “Lue,” was born March 20, 1941 in Mecklenburg County, VA to the late Alonzo and Lue Ella Phillips Dews. She entered into eternal rest at her residence in South Hill, VA on October 19, 2020.
She leaves to mourn her devoted husband, Deacon Talmadge Jones of the home; four children- Reverend Jimmy Dean (Charlene) Dews and Talmadge Windell Jones of South Hill, VA; Laurie Jones of Chesterfield, VA, and Reverend Brian Lamont (LaQueena) Sykes (whom she raised as her own after the passing of his mother, Cordelia); four grandchildren, Shalonda (Terry) Martin, Mechanicsville, VA; Travis (Melissa) Jones, Lawrenceville, VA and Jessica (James “Woo”) Boswell, LaCrosse, VA; 10 great-grandchildren- Christopher Fletcher, Kaleb Sykes, Trajhen Jones, Travon “TJ” Jones, Malia Jones, Christian Whitehead, JaLiyah Boswell, SeMajae Boswell, Kayla Martin, Shaune Martin; In-laws, Emma Dews, East Orange, NJ; Alveah (Aldoph) Simms, Adelphi, MD; Constance (Danny) Brewster, Richmond, VA; devoted family members who were also her caregivers as her health began to fail- Delma Johnson and Linda Hite, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, South Hill, VA. Reverend Chester Terry, presided and Reverend Jimmy Dews was the Eulogist. Burial followed in the Whittle Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
FEGGINS FUNERAL HOME, INCORPORATED was in charge of the arrangements.
