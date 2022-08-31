Kenneth Donald “Donnie” Jordan, age 70, of Boydton, Virginia passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. He was born February 27, 1952 in Farmville, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father, Kenneth Lee Jordan; step-father, Norman L. Lewis; and his brother, Milton Lee Jordan. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Joanna Jordan; mother, Doris C. Lewis; son, Keith Jordan; step-children, Brandon Moore (Selena), Sara Mooney (Cody), and Jesse Moore; grandson, Dylan Jordan; step-grandchildren, Cassie Moore, Kathleen Mooney, and Braylynn Moore. He is also survived by sisters, Linda Owen and Debora Buchanan (Montgomery); sister-in-law, Angela Jones; nieces and nephew, Kimberly Baughan (Danny), Dorothy Hunt (Pat), Audra DeHart (Zachary), Timothy Barber, Dawn Guy (Dakari); and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Kenneth was a United States Navy Vietnam Veteran. He was a musician and enjoyed country music. His proudest accomplishments were serving in the military and playing music. Funeral services were held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5223 Blackridge Road Blackridge, VA 23950. Interment with Military Honors followed in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Kenneth’s memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org). Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.newcomballgoodfh.com. Newcomb Allgood Funeral Home in Chase City, Virginia will be handling the arrangements.
