James L. Gill, 85, a Richmond banker for 28 years passed away peacefully on 01/26/2023. He was preceded in death by his parents Joe Edward and Elizabeth Gill, his first wife Fannie Mae Loftis and his second wife Rochelle A. Gasman. He is survived by his sister Laura Gill. James graduated from South Hill High School and then from Jefferson School of Commerce, Charlottesville VA. His major was accounting. James began his banking career with First and Merchants National Bank of Richmond. Later he was employed with Dominion Bank now known as Wells Fargo, and retired as Vice President. James was always willing to get involved in community civic activities throughout his professional career some of which were the Richmond Jaycees, the Civilian Club, the Consumer Credit Association of Richmond and as a Board Member of the Consumer Credit Counseling Association. He served as president for several years. James continued his education for years during his banking career. First at University of Richmond for 17 years, then 4 years in a banking school held at University of VA and finally at the National School of Banking of the South at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, LA. He was proud to serve his country in the US Army over a period of 6 years. James’ family is thankful and extends his appreciation for all the care and support he received. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1PM Saturday, February 4, 2023,
at the Union Level Baptist Church, 3579 Union Level Road, South Hill, Virginia 23970.
Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, in charge of arrangements.