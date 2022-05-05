Martha Walker Stevens of 837 North Main Street, South Boston, VA entered her Heavenly home peacefully on Tuesday, April 26,2022 at the age of 76. She was born November 27, 1945 in LaCrosse, VA to the late John Brydie Walker and the late Aurilla White Walker of LaCrosse. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Luke Treiber.
Martha, was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in South Boston, Va. and she was a 1964 graduate of Park View High School in South Hill, Va.She graduated from East Carolina University in 1968 with a Bachelor of Music Degree. She taught band, choir and general music, K- High School. While teaching at the high school she was Choir Director and Band Director and retired after 40 years of service to education. Martha was indeed a “Queen”. In 1963, she was “Miss South Central Fair”; in 1964, she was crowned “Miss South Hill” and in 1965 she won the title of “Queen of Tobaccoland.”
Mrs. Stevens is survived by her son, Christopher Travis Stevens of South Boston and granddaughter, Sophia Marie Stevens of Virgilina; sisters, Betty King of LaCrosse, VA and Iris Leibforth of South Hill, VA; nieces, Robin Champion (Steve) of Raleigh, N. C., Sharon Berkner (Chad) of Macon, Ga., Susan Harrelson (Pat) of Macon, Ga., Diane Daniels (Gene) of Dublin, Ga., Kim Bish (Daniel) of Macon, Ga., Vicky King (Randy) of Forsythe, Ga.; nephews, John King of Yorktown, Va., Michael Dixon of Virgilina, Va., Randy Leibforth of Bogart, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Betty Jane Dixon of Virgilina, Va, and Wendy VanEimeren of South Boston, Va.; best friend, Wayne Stevens of South Boston, Va.; 17 great nieces and nephews and numerous great great nieces and nephews.
Martha wanted to thank her special friends and neighbors, Myrtle, Jackie, Clara, Dorothy and Carolyn for the many meals together, transportation to doctor appointments, daily conversations and their constant love and care. It all meant so much and she loves you all. To my former students--- “You not only brought your talent everyday, you brought love and support to the classroom. You were not just my students, you were my family. You brought that love and support even after I retired - keeping in touch - and being there for me in good times and bad. A day does not go by that I do not think about you. I love you all.”
To my Son - - “I can never thank you enough for all you have done for me. You have spent your days and nights taking care of me. You have gone beyond what any Mother would expect her child to do. Travis, I love you with all of my heart. You are my everything. You are my life.”
The family would like to sincerely thank Hospice and the doctors and nurses at the Cancer Center.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Brooks-Lyon Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Reverend Jack Stewart officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10-11 AM.Cedric Hairston, college, will speak, followed by Sheree Tucker, former student; Sarah Kaine, former student will sing; Ben Woosley, former student, pianist.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please consider the Halifax County Cancer Association, PO Box 1891, Halifax, VA 24558 or a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.brookslyon.com.
The family is being served by Brooks Lyon Funeral and Cremation Services, 115 Main Street, South Boston, VA.