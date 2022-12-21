CONNER, Ann Cuthbertson, passed away December 7, 2022. She was born on April 21, 1924, in Richmond, Va., to Clarence Tyson Cuthbertson and Lillian Indie Saunders. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Stewart Conner. She is survived by two children, Anne Conner Leary (Daniel) and Elizabeth Christian Conner; three grandchildren, Matthew Stewart Leary, Cristin Leary Beach (Matt) and Kathryn Donnan Leary; three great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn Faye Beach, Conner Ryan Beach and William (Liam) Edward Beach; and a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mrs. Conner was a longtime member of Ginter Park Presbyterian Church, where she was active in Presbyterian Women, hospitality and card ministry. She worked as a fashion illustrator for Miler & Rhoads and Thalhimers and as an administrative bookkeeper at Randolph Macon College. She was an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) – Scotchtown Chapter, serving as treasurer, Chapter Regent and national pressbook historian. Restoration and maintenance of Church Quarter (1843 ante bellum log cabin) was accomplished during her time of membership.
A graveside service for family and friends was held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, December 14, in Forest Lawn Cemetery. A memorial service for staff and friends at Westminster Canterbury Richmond was held there in the Montague Chapel at 1 p.m. Friday, December 16. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Ginter Park Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund or Scotchtown Chapter, NSDAR.