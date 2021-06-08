Elva Lee Kidd White, 95, of Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 31, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren M. White, her parents Henry Clay and Susie Seymour Kidd and her sister Elizabeth Redford. She is survived by her sons William Brent White (Andrea) and Warren Randall White (Kathy); grandchildren Angela Blue (Jeff), Beau White (Kiley), Chad White (Rebecca) and Chris White. Great-grandchildren, Madison, McKenna and Masie Blue; Maeve and Mac White; Eleanor, Madeline and Beatrice White. Elva was born in South Hill, VA and moved to Richmond to attend Smithdeal Massey Business School. She was married to Warren White for 47 years until his death in 1992. For over 40 years she worked in the insurance industry and retired in 1989 as Assistant Vice President and Personal Lines Manager at HRH Insurance Company.
She was a member of Boulevard Methodist Church for over 50 years. She later joined Third Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and served as a Deacon. She had a deep faith in the Lord Jesus and lived her life accordingly. She loved crafts, gardening, bowling, planning reunions, walking 4 miles a day, and visiting those in nursing homes. In retirement, she traveled to Israel, Alaska, Spain and Germany as well as visiting Yellowstone and other national parks. She made friends everywhere she went. Elva embraced change. Even at 95 she was adept at using Facebook, Zoom and Facetime. She created her own cards on her pc which arrived in the mailboxes of hundreds of her friends and family over the years.
Her life can best be summarized in the refrain of the hymn, “Others”.
Yes, others, Lord, yes, others; let this my motto be;
Help me to live for others, Help me to live for others,
That I may live like Thee, That I may live like Thee.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise Villa Tuckahoe, who cared for and loved her so well.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Elijah House Academy (elijahhouseacademy.org).
Visitation was held from 6:00-9:00pm on Thursday, June 3rd at Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Rd, Richmond, VA. A memorial service to celebrate her life was at 10:00am, Friday, June 4th at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA.