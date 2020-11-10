John “Jack” Thomas Avery, III, 80, of Roanoke Rapids, passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Jack was born in Brunswick County, VA to the late John Thomas Avery, Jr. and Gertrude Long Avery of Alberta, VA. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Fran Tyson.
He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Forbes Avery; his children, Susanne Avery Sullivan (Joel Fisher) of Selma, John Thomas Avery IV (Darlene) of Wilson Mills, and Laura Avery Manning (Nick) of Roanoke Rapids; his grandchildren, Jessie Sullivan of South Bend, IN, Grant Sullivan of Cullowhee, and Camille Sullivan of Four Oaks; his sister, Beth Pierce of Lovingston, VA; his brother-in-law, Bill Tyson, Sr. (Anson) of Saratoga, NC; many nieces and nephews; and his favorite grand-dogs, Molly and Hershey.
Jack was the epitome of what a dad, husband, and papa should be. He was a "jack" of all trades, and he could and would fix anything. If he couldn't find what he needed to fix something, he would just machine it himself. He loved hotrods, Chevrolet, and the rumble of an 8 cylinder engine. Everyone knew his ‘54 pickup truck.
He was completely devoted and committed to his wife for 55 years and his family. He was also committed to his church, Shiloh United Methodist Church in Gaston, NC. He served as Financial Secretary, Sunday School Superintendent, a member of the Trustees, and sang tenor in the choir. He was employed by Clary Lumber Company of Gaston, NC and he was a member of the Stray Cats Hotrod Association where he served as treasurer.
The family will receive friends at Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral Home Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 7:00-8:30pm. A service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at 11:00am, at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Gaston, NC. Interment will follow the service at Oakwood Cemetery in South Hill, VA. Memorial contributions may be made to Shiloh UMC in Jack’s memory, Shiloh UMC, c/o Memorial Donation, PO Box 267, Gaston, NC 27832.
Online condolence can be made to the family at: www.wrennclarkehagan.com
