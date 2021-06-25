Mr. David “Dave” A. Enos, Sr., age 79 of South Hill, died Wednesday, June 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene. Enos of the home; four children, David A Enos, Jr. of South Hill, Scott Enos (Gale) of Virginia Beach, Alana Humphries of Nashville, TN and Matthew Enos (Donna) of Virginia Beach; twelve grandchildren, Zach Harper (Heather), Wade Harper (Meghan), Ashley Harper (Chris), Taylor Humphries, Kaitlin Bryceland (Mike), Scott Enos, Jr.(Amanda), Brent Enos, Carl Enos (Tori), Emma Enos, Jacob Enos, Tyler Humphries (Anna), Wes Humphries (Jenny) and three great-grandchildren, Teah, Harper, and Eli. Also surviving is his sister, Nancy Bucknavage (Bucky) of Wilmington, NC.
Mr. Enos was a retired Navy Master Chief (E-9) having served 30 years on 10 ships as well as numerous shore commands. He earned the rank of Master Chief with 16 years service and was then youngest Master Chief Sonar Tech in the Navy. He served with the distinct honor as Command Master Chief for the last 10 years until retirement. The family moved often and loved the adventure having called home, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, San Diego, Japan and Hawaii. He and Arlene along with youngest Son, Matthew moved to Lake Gaston where he built their dream retirement home. After retirement, he worked as a Computer Systems Technology Instructor with Greensville Correctional Center for 15 years.
Dave deeply loved his family, his friends, his adventures, and life in general. He and Arlene traveled extensively and eventually moved to South Hill, which they called home for the last 13 years. Dave was small in stature but lived a large life. He coached, played, umpired and loved baseball and his beloved New York Yankees. He loved the sea and often said “Where there is water I am home.”
He was a volunteer firefighter for Lake Gaston Fire Department, member of the Fleet Reserve Association, and the American Legion.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date and will be posted on the website of Farrar Funeral Home. In honor of his love of the military and their families, the family requests memorial considerations in his memory be directed to The Wingman Foundation, 2248 Meridian Blvd., Minden, NV 89423. www.wingmanfoundation.org.