Trustee Herbert Hoover Evans, age 93, was born December 26, 1928, in Mecklenburg County, and was received into his eternal home on April 19, 2022, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bezzie, Mamie, and Sarah Evans, daughter Mary Laura, son Herbert Jr., seven sisters and nine brothers.
At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined the Whittle Grove Baptist Church. In 1949, he was joined in holy matrimony to Ruth W. Crenshaw, and to this union seven children were born. He later joined the North View Baptist Church and was later united in holy matrimony with Dorothy Davis.
Cherishing his memories are his wife, Dorothy Davis, daughters Carolyn Blackwell, Yvonne Dortch, Frances (Rufus) Rogers, Donnie (Roy) Johnson, Wanda (James) Butler and Melissa Shephard; sons Franklin (Eula) Evans, Dr. Michael and Matthew Evans; sisters Addie Taylor and Gloria Evans; six sisters-in-law; two brothers-in-law; twenty-nine grandchildren, forty-eight great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren, his many extended families and friends.
A Homegoing Celebration was held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at North View Baptist Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Funeral services were entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, VA.