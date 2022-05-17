Born on 23 July 1946, on Thursday 12 May 2022, in the early hours of the morning, Jane Louise Hall Jones, heard the voice of her Lord and Savior say, “Come Home My Child” and she did. She joined her parents, Edward (Eddie) Lee Hall and Mabel Louise Baird Hall and her beloved husband of fifty-six years Herman Jones.
She enjoyed listening to music, being with family, camping, dancing and cooking her famous corn pudding and sweet potato cake for family events and holidays. If you ever came to visit, you always felt welcome and loved , with the smell of Maxwell House coffee perking and a guarantee that she would have you smiling by the time you left. She was a good listener and you needed to be a good listener too as she would reminisce about the memories of the good ole days especially the days when she was a caregiver. She grew up in La Crosse with her brother, Eddie Lee Hall, Jr. of Charlie Hope and her sisters; Debra Hoggard and husband Junior of Roanoke Rapids, NC. Dale Bowen of Kenbridge , Linda Lynch and husband Marshall of La Crosse and Nell Bennett and husband Wayne of Roanoke Rapids, NC.
She often spoke of her five grandchildren that she loved so dearly; Lauren Elizabeth Ashworth and husband Cameron, Courtney Wingenroth and husband Andrew, Taylor Jones and wife Ashley, Lucas Jones (Brittany) and Olivia Grace Jones as well as six great grandchildren and her granddog Jackson. With her husband Herman, Jane birthed and raised two children, a daughter Janet Lee Acree and husband Charles of Ebony and a son Herman Eugene Jones (Michelle) of La Crosse, whom will both miss her dearly, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law Jennie Mae Jones and many friends who were more like family.
Blessed to be chosen to carry her body to it’s eternal resting place are: Scott Hall, Charles Hall, Junior Hoggard, Tim Moore, James Moore, Michael Moore and honorary pallbearers Kelly Brown, Wayne Brown, Ronnie Brown and C. B. Brown. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Monday, 16 May 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Cannan Church Cemetery on Blackridge Road, La Crosse, Va. Friends and family are welcome to visit during normal business hours at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Jones family.