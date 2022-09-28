Ms. Patsy G. Smith, age 62 of South Hill, died Saturday, September 3, 2022. She is survived by her son, Norman Scott (Joan) of South Hill; her sisters, Becky S. Lewis and Mary P. Smith both of Alberta and two grandchildren, Curtis Lee Scott and Indianna Marie Scott. Patsy was preceded in death by her parents, Sterling “Tadpole” and Rebecca S. Smith.
Funeral services for Ms. Smith will be held at 2pm Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Farrar Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 at the funeral home. The family requests memorial considerations in her memory be placed with the charity of your choice, or Southside Baptist Youth Group,P O Box 295, LaCrosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Smith family.