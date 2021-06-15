Elizabeth B. McKeathern was born December 5, 1966. She was the beloved and devoted daughter of Gertrude B. McKeathern and the late James A. McKeathern; granddaughter of the late James R. Bennett and Margaret P. Bennett and the late Alverta W. Burton; and beloved sister of Margaret A. McKeathern. She passed peacefully on June 11, 2021 after a full life of great service to others.
Elizabeth graduated from Hampton University and obtained a Masters in Journalism from North Western University. She was a dedicated and energetic kindergarten teacher at Spring Valley Elementary School, Durham, NC and a devoted parishioner at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church in Raleigh, NC. She was an active and long-time member of the Durham Association of Educators, North Carolina Association of Educators, and National Education Association.
She is fondly remembered by her family and many who describe her beautiful smile, kind and generous spirit and dedication in all she did.
A memorial graveside will be held at 11 am, Thursday, June 17, 2021 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church Cemetery. Services entrusted to Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, South Hill, VA.