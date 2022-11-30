Mrs. Hazel Margaret Cotter Hinkle, daughter of the late Frank and Zelma Cotter of Jefferson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at the age of 83 at Heritage Hall in Blackstone, Virginia on November 20, 2022, where she resided the last month of her life. Prior to that, she resided in Kenbridge, Virginia since 1955. She lived with her son and his family since July 04, 2011, after the death of her husband. She took great pleasure in watching her grandsons grow up. In her younger years, Hazel enjoyed shopping for collectables, searching for artifacts, and metal detecting. Her greatest joys were spending time with her family and reading her bible. Her husband, Douglas B. Hinkle and her ten siblings preceded Hazel in death. Her son, Jeffrey B. Hinkle, his wife Tammy, and her grandsons, Colton and Hunter Hinkle, survives Hazel. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday November 22nd at 2:00 P.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hinkle family.
