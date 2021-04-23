Lula (“Lou”) Mae Pollard Banks, 94, entered her eternal life on April 20, 2021. She was born on October 18, 1926, in what is now Emporia, Virginia, as the youngest of ten children. She often shared stories about growing up on the farm. After both of her parents died when she was 13, she traveled between the homes of many relatives and friends. These formative times made her a strong, determined individual. In 1947, she married Howell Earl Banks and was by his side until his death in August 2014.
Lou worked as a beautician, owning and managing several shops, and later became a successful realtor. Her church community always held a special place in her life, and she remained involved in church activities until her very latest years. Lou and Earl adored their grandchildren and were quite involved in their lives. They enjoyed boating on Lake Gaston, celebrating school performances, sporting events, and recitals, and spending holidays with their grandchildren.
Lou is survived by her only daughter, Debra Banks McLaughlin and husband John, and grandchildren Jeffrey McLaughlin, Kelly McLaughlin and husband Zachary Herrmann, and Timothy McLaughlin. A special sister-in-law, Evelyn Banks, several nieces, and a wonderful friend, Donna, are among those who survive her.
A funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home in South Hill, Virginia. A visitation will be held at 1:00pm followed by a service at 2:00pm. Lou loved flowers and working in her yard. Flowers are welcomed to celebrate Lou’s life or donations may be made to Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5223 Blackridge Road, Blackridge,Virginia. Entombment will be private. We are thankful to God for the 94 years Lula Mae Pollard Banks spent on this earth