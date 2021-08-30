Mrs. Elizabeth Frances Allgood, age 83, of South Hill, died on Saturday August 28, 2021 in her home. She was the retired Activities Director for the CMH Hundley Annex. Mrs. Allgood is survived by her two sons: Michael Wesley Brame and his wife Susan of Chesterfield County and Christopher Paul Brame and his wife Pamela of Red Oak; her sister, Donna Tolyer of Chesterfield; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Kristen Brame and her two pet dogs: Cassey and Tekeo. Services will be private. Because of Mrs. Allgood’s love of all animals, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Lake Country SPCA at P.O. Box 14, Clarksville, VA 23927. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Allgood/Brame family.
