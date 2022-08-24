Charles Rickey Hostetter (71) of Lawrenceville, VA, entered into heaven August 14, 2022. He was born to the late Eugene Leslie Hostetter Sr. and Evelyn Elizabeth Hostetter on October 26, 1950 in Rockbridge County, VA. He spent his early childhood there until moving to Baskerville, VA with his family. He spent his career working on heavy diesel equipment and dedicated over 25 years working for Tarmac (Vulcan). He loved camping, fishing, hunting with his family in the mountains, and most of all-spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Eugene Hostetter Jr. (Bud), Jerry Wayne Hostetter Sr., Joe Hostetter (J.L.), and brothers-in-law Johnny Parrish and Percy Thompson (Tom); sister Charlotte Thompson and sister-in-law Faye Hostetter; son-in-law Robert Brian Gauldin Sr; and the love of his life Peggy Wray Hostetter. He is survived by his daughter Rickelle Murray and son-in-law Jamie Murray; his beloved grandchildren Courtney J Hostetter, Robert Brian Gauldin Jr. (Brian), Lillian Diane Murray (Lilly), and Jace William Murray; his sister Mary Alice Parrish and sisters-in-law Catherine Hostetter, Edna Hostetter, Betty Hostetter, and Joan Hostetter; his brothers Robert Hostetter, Carson Hostetter, and Calvin Hostetter; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins that he cherished.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Williams Funeral Home & Crematory in Lawrenceville, VA. A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Southside Baptist Church, 303 Wells Street, La Crosse, VA 23950. Services will be concluded at Crestview Memorial Park in Lacrosse, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Southside Baptist Church in Lacrosse, VA.
