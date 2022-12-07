Mr. Herbert Lee Farrar, age 90 of South Hill, died Friday, October 14, 2022 at his home. He is survived by his daughter Beth Farrar-Lett (Corey); his faithful and loving companion, Dottie Collins; sister-in-law, Mary B. Farrar, and his beloved dog, Sophie. Herbert Lee was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Ferguson Farrar; his parents, William Lee and Estelle Farrar; his siblings, Nita Hughes, Catherine Farrar, niece, Nita Edmonds and nephew, William E. “Bill” Farrar, Jr. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Desiree for the 3 ½ years of dedicated care that she has given Herbert Lee.
Herbert Lee was well know in the community of South Hill, as that is where he was born and chose to spend his entire life. He served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and was a faithful member of South Hill United Methodist Church. During his lifetime, he had a diverse array of careers from co-owner/operator of Virginia Warehouse, owner/broker of the former Farrar Auction & Realty, and owner of Herbert L Farrar Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. where he worked side by side with his daughter. Herbert was also active in several civic organizations including a lifetime member of Southside Rescue Squad, past president of South Hill Rotary Club and a Paul Harris Fellow recipient, member of the American Legion, former member of the board of directors for First VA Bank, former president of Southside Virginia Tobacco Board of Trade, and a former member of the Salvation Army. When you looked at his career and participation in organizations, it’s easy to recognize this was a man with a huge heart, a warm smile and was ready and willing to lend a helping hand whenever and wherever he could. Herbert Lee always felt honored to help others whether it was for a charity auction, lunch buddies at the local school, ringing the bell for the Salvation Army or just checking on shut-in’s to see what they may need. Many will remember him for the thousands of flags he would place throughout his town in celebration of the 4th of July, as he knew the price of freedom. He loved his country, his community and most of all his family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted on October 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Farrar Funeral Home with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 till 2:00 at the funeral home. Memorial considerations in his memory may be directed to Southside Rescue Squad, South Hill Rotary Club Scholarship Fund or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the family.