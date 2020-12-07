Mr. Gerald Crafton

Mr. Gerald Crafton, age 87, of South Hill, died on Friday December 4, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.  He was a retired bus driver for Greyhound Bus, an United States Korean War  Army Veteran and the widower of Marie O. Crafton.  Mr. Crafton is survived by his four daughters:  Sabrina Dulaney and her husband David of Brodnax, Donna Parrish of South Hill, Cindy Barnette and her husband Jerry of South Hill and Terri Staples and her husband Robert of Birmingham, Alabama; his sister, Anna Ruth Hughes of Richmond; his six grandchildren:  Christopher Barnette, Jerry Ray Barnette, Matthew Barnette, Ryan Dulaney, Robert D'Amata, Jr. and Thaddeus Phillips; his five great-grandchildren:  Owen Barnette, Charlotte Barnette, Caroline Barnette, Jack Barnette and Merranda Phillips; many loving nieces and nephews including a special niece, Kim Crafton and his pet dog, BoBo.  Mr. Crafton was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Crafton, Jr.  A celebration of Mr. Crafton’s life was held on Sunday afternoon, December 6th at 5:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.  The family received friends following the service.   Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crafton family.