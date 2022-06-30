Heather Larraine Kemp, age 48, of South Hill, died on Tuesday June 21, 2022 after a very brave fight with cancer. She was a longtime nurse clinician at VCU Community Memorial Healthcenter. Heather is survived by her parents: Bob and Judy Kemp of South Hill; her two sons: Noah O’Quinn of South Hill and Wyatt O’Quinn of South Hill; her sister, Holly Smith of South Hill; her niece, Allyson Allgood and her nephew, Collin Smith. A funeral service will be conducted on Saturday June 25th at 2:00 P.M. In Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 12:30 until service time in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Heather’s name may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association at P.O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924; the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970 or the CMH Foundation at P.O. Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Kemp family.
