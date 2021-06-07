Barbara Hubbard Floyd, 82 of Brodnax, Virginia passed away on Wednesday June 2, 2021.She was born in Halifax County, North Carolina on March 27, 1939 to the late Robert Joseph Hubbard, Sr. and Lucille Porch Hubbard and was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Edward Floyd and her sons, Michael Wayne Floyd and Edward Earl Floyd.She was a member of Gasburg United Methodist Church and worked as an inspector in the textile industry for many years.Barbara is survived by her two sons, Robert Lee Floyd and Miranda Tyndall of Brodnax, Virginia, Terry Wayne Floyd and his wife, Karen of Brodnax, Virginia; her brothers, Tommy Hubbard and his wife, Camille of Gaston, North Carolina and F.D. Hubbard and his wife, Gwen of Littleton, North Carolina her daughter-in-law Becky Floyd; her five grandchildren, Christopher Lee Floyd, Justin Louis Floyd, Cassie Denise Floyd, Morgan Rene Floyd and Ashley Nicole Townsend.Graveside services to celebrate Mrs. Barbara?s life will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 11am at Olive Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Gasburg with Rev. Randy Williams officiating.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021 from 6:30 until 8pm at Askew Funeral & Cremation Services in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.Online condolences may be made to www.askewfs.com.
