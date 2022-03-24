Roy Brodnax Wright, age 83, of Lawrenceville, VA passed away March 18, 2022. He is the son of the late Thomas Jones Wright and Alma Hawkins Wright and is preceded in death by a brother, M.C. Wright; and two sisters, Jane Parrott and Lucille Lynch. He is survived by his wife, Sue Parrish Wright; his daughter, Alicia Wright Short and husband Guy; his twin granddaughters, Kayla and Jordan Short; his great grandson, Elijah James “E.J.”; his brother, Milton Wright; two sisters, Claudine Moran and husband Chipper and Joyce Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Roy was the owner and operator of Roy’s Cut & Style for 65 years. He had also retired from the Brunswick County Public School System as Maintenance Supervisor. He was an active member of the Lawrenceville United Methodist Church and was also a member of the Lawrenceville Lions Club where he had the high honor of receiving the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for Dedicated Humanitarian Services. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville with interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Lawrenceville. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 2, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Online condolences may be made at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
