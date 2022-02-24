Mrs. Louise Yeatts Wright, age 82, of White Plains, passed away Thursday February 17, 2022. Louise was born December 1, 1939 and was a homemaker. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles M. Wright, her mother Thelma F. Yeatts of White Plains, a daughter Janet Fitchett-Skippers (Wesley), a son Charles Wayne Wright (Diane) of Alberta. She is also survived by her loving grandchildren, Stephanie S. Moore (Joe Dale) of Emporia, Heather W. Easter (Tony) of Gasburg, Stephen C. Spence (Rachel) of Kenbridge, Matthew E. Wright of Gasburg, William Bradford Wright (Amanda) of Franklin, Kaitlyn W. Lucy (Kevin) of Dinwiddie, Bobby Powers (Mary) of Rawlings and Tonya P Daniel of Rawlings. Louise is also survived by 22 Great Grandchildren, 1 great grandchild and a feline friend, Gracie. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 22. 2022 until time of service at 2:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite –Crews Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Wright family.
