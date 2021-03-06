Mr. Willie Franklin Malone better known as Frank, age 69 of South Hill, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. Frank is survived by his wife, Linda Malone of the home; his son, Paul Malone (Stacey) of South Hill; his grandchildren, Hayli Nutter (Tyler), Kamryn Malone and Ryker Malone, and his sister, Kay Harper (Henry) of Tallahasee, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Malone and Mary Malone and siblings, Jeanette Smith and Linda Allman.
After graduation from Park View High School Class of ‘69, Frank attended college until having to return to South Hill to help with the family business. Soon after, he found his love for radio at WJWS in South Hill. Frank worked in radio for 30 years and was known for his gift of gab. His career included being the voice of Tradio, live broadcast remotes, raising money for those in need, blood drives, numerous organizations and local businesses, and for those special words that children loved to hear….”school will be closed for snow." Following his career in radio, he accepted a position as the Executive Director of the South Hill Chamber of Commerce and Community Development Association for 20 years before retiring in June of 2020. He was proud to be the voice for the citizens and businesses of South Hill and was a long time “lunch buddy” at South Hill Elementary School.
When Frank wasn’t promoting South Hill, he could often be found sharing his faith as a fill-in pastor for a number of churches, teaching Sunday school for many years at Pine View Assisted Living Facility, and most recently serving as the pastor of Union Level Baptist Church. Frank not only loved his family dearly, but he loved all the people he met along life’s journey. Everyone knew Frank as a man that could put a smile on your face, his quick wit and never forgetting a face, name or date. He was an “icon” in South Hill and the surrounding communities. His legacy will live on in the many lives he touched.
Due to COVID restrictions, there are no services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to: South Hill Bread Box, P.O. Box 213, South Hill, VA 23970. Friends may pay their respects at Farrar Funeral Home during normal business hours or by appointment. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Malone family.