Morris E. “Sed” Ezell, age 82, of Pitts, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his residence. He was a carpenter, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and attended the Pitts Church of God. Mr. Ezell was born September 1, 1939, in La Crosse, Virginia, to the late Morris Elwood Ezell and Bertha Sculthorp zell. Survivors include his wife, Rosella M. Ezell; his son, William T. Ezell; his daughters, Jolena Mathis, and Lynn Wright; his brother, William Edward Ezell (Barbara), and Thomas Ezell (Liz); his sisters, Janet Baker, and Debbie Williams (Larry); his step-children, Craig Netzer, and Christa Zachary (Austin); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, May 9th, at the Frazier & Son Funeral Home, 1016 Fourth Ave., Rochelle, GA. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill, Virginia on Wednesday May 11th at 11:00 A.M. Frazier & Son Funeral and Cremation Services of Rochelle, GA and Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is serving the Ezell family.. Please sign our on-line registry at www.fraziersonfuneralhome.com or at www.crowderhitecrews.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.