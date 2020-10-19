Mr. Jerry N Wesson, age 74 of South Hill, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sidney James & Shirley Slayton Wesson and his wife, Virginia Wesson. Jerry is survived by his children, Julie Bagley (Ernie Conner) of South Hill, Sonny Echols (Vickie) of South Hill and Dana Wesson of Lawrenceville; four grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Collins, Jamie (Cathy) Walker, Nick Echols, Samatha Echols (Mike) and two great grandchildren, Landon Echols and soon to be Lincoln Daniel Walker. Also surviving is his sister, Debbie Flippo (Billy) of Powhatan, nieces Lauren Tinner (Cory), Sarah Thomas (Travis), numerous great nieces and nephews, and his very special companion Rebecca Yonker.
Mr. Wesson worked in construction for most of his life with Bishop & Settle and then Barker Construction Company. When he was not working, he enjoyed racing (always pulling for Earnhardt), hunting, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am, Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park. Memorial considerations made in his memory be directed to Hundley Center Activities Department, Attention: Rebecca Yonker, P O Box 90, South Hill, VA 23970. Jerry always loved those that cared for him, and his family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to those at the Hundley Center for the care and compassion given during his time there. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.com. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Wesson family.
