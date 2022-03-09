Georgia Anne Edmonds Shoop, 87, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 3, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1934 to Austin Thomas and Ruth Brubaker Edmonds in Front Royal, VA.
She is survived by son Mike Shoop (Joy) of Glen Allen, and daughters Debby Pauley (Bobby) and Laurie Axt (Wally) of Mechanicsville. She is also survived by a niece who is like a daughter, Beth Hutten (Scot) of Palm Beach, CA., and two brothers Ronald Edmonds (Peggy) of Bentonville, and David Edmonds (Karen) of Pinellas Park, FL. She was predeceased by a brother Jerry Edmonds of Woodbridge. Georgia is survived by seven grandchildren: Allison Axt Kelly (Brian), Corey Axt (Cindy Scambos), Molly Axt (Chris Jarrell), Jessamyn Pauley Peace (Jordan), Luke Pauley (Bre), Laura Shoop Pitts (Wayne), and Austin Shoop. She was blessed with nine precious great grandchildren: Beckham, Stella, and Camden Kelly; Avery, Jackson, Deacon, and Annie Peace; Alden and Wilder Pitts; and Alex and Lacey Jarrell. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Georgia was a longtime member (since 1958) of South Hill United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and attending Sunday School faithfully. She also belonged to the Southside Virginia Community College Chorus. A proud member of the Mayflower Society, she was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. And she LOVED Elvis Presley and his music!
During her 44-year career at Peebles Department Store, Georgia earned numerous sales awards through her exemplary service and friendliness to her customers. Around the age of 40, she decided a nice way to be of service was to donate blood to the Virginia Blood Services as often as she could. By 2010, Georgia was inducted into The Society of 100 at the Science Museum of Virginia gala, which honored those who had given blood at least 100 times. By then, she had donated over 17 gallons of blood, and she continued to donate for many more years.
After retirement, Georgia moved from South Hill to Ashland to be closer to her three children in the Richmond area. She soon underwent double knee replacement surgery at the age of 77 (*Rockstar*) and made new friends attending Duncan Memorial Methodist Church and in her senior living apartment community. Sadly, during the next stage of her life, Georgia struggled with dementia, but was very content and well loved at her Assisted Living/ Memory Care community, Chestnut Grove, in Richmond.
We wish to thank the staff for their love, patience, and wonderful care. We are also grateful to Traditions Hospice Care for their amazing comfort and service.
A visitation with Georgia’s family will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 2pm at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home in South Hill, with a service to follow at 3pm. At a later date, her ashes will be interred at her parents’ graves in Front Royal, Virginia. Memorial contributions can be made to South Hill United Methodist Church, South Hill YMCA, South Hill Fire Department., or South Hill Rescue Squad. Or give the gift of life (blood) in Georgia’s memory!