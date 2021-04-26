Charles Edward Farrar, 82 of Richmond Virginia, died April 23, 2021. Born in Richmond Virginia, raised in Baskerville Virginia, a graduate of Buckhorn High School in Union Level Virginia. He was the son of the late Walter Girvis Farrar Sr. and Eunice Newman Farrar; He is survived by his two brothers Girvis Farrar and wife Betty Farrar; Bobby Farrar and wife Maryann Farrar, and by his wife of 45 years, Jeanette S. Farrar. An Army Veteran, and 30 year retired Civil Servant with the United States Postal Service. He was a loving husband who devoted many hours volunteering in the church and the community. He was an avid outdoorsman, he loved his getaway home in Deltaville Va. fishing on the Chesapeake Bay; he was a member of the Prince George Hunt Club where he spent many hours hunting; he also loved gardening but most of all spending time with family and friends. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Chapel of J.T. Morris & Son Funeral Home in Chester Va. The graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Park at 11:00 AM. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
