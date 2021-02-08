Marshall Hugh Thompson, age 79, of Gasburg, VA, passed away at his home on Thursday, February 4, 2021. Born in Roxboro, NC, he was the son of the late Clarence Hugh and Thelma Ruth Thompson. Marshall retired from Honeywell after 35 years of service. He was a longtime member and Elder of Pleasant Hill Christian Church in Gasburg. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and was a member of Old Timers Hunt Club. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a friend to many. Marshall is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mildred E. Thompson; his children, Jackie Thompson (Sarah), Pam Neal (Greg), and Kenneth Hughes (Mandi); grandchildren, Nikki Evans (Brad), William Hugh Thompson (Lindsey), Clint Thompson (Paige), Abbie Thompson, Adam Neal (Emily), Tessa Bush (Alex), Travis Hughes (Alex), and Emily Lucy (Ryan); great-grandchildren, Paisley, Bradley, Charlee, Blakeley, Layla, Graham, Grace Marshall, Watson, and Baby Thompson; brothers, Jerry, Reggie, Doug, and Lawrence Thompson; sisters, Carol Hall and Nita Thompson. A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 175 Ankum Road, Gasburg, VA 23857, followed by interment in the church cemetery. Services by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
