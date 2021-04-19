Pastor David Carl Baird, 64, of Amissville, VA passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his home with his wife and sons by his side.
David was born on March 31,1957 in Petersburg, VA and grew up in Ebony, Virginia. His parents were the late Etta Fleming Baird and Lonnie Baird. He is preceded in death by his brother, Dale Baird.
He graduated from Brunswick County High School in 1975 and Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia in 1979.
David is survived by his wife of 35 years, Jo Ann Grizzle Baird and his three sons, Josh, Jordan and Justin along with their wives and children. Josh and Brittney, of Amissville, and their children Raylee, Roman, Judah, and Izzy. Jordan and Michelle, of Amissville, and their daughter Lyla. Justin and Emily, of Warrenton, and their children Kingston, Nareine, and Noa. Other survivors include his father and mother-in-law, Joel and Landra Grizzle of Amissville, Virginia; a sister-in-law, Sheryl Baird of Ebony Virginia, nephew Shawn and wife, Jenny, and sons, Alex and Jax of Stephens City, Virginia; a niece, Kristin Gulbronson and husband, Michael, daughter, Madyson and son, London of Clayton, North Carolina; a sister-in-law, Kelly Grizzle Woods and husband, Ron, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; a niece, Lindsay Woods Hill and husband, Wes, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; nephew, Ryan Woods and his wife, Danya, of Bristow, Virginia and Connor and his wife, Abbie, of Warrenton, Virginia; a brother-in-law, Eddie Grizzle and wife, Lily; niece, Olivia and nephew, Jay, of Remington, Virginia.
David was called to preach as a teenager and his love for the Word of God was the guiding influence of his life. He devoted himself to his family and to planting and building churches. He began his ministry as an evangelist and transitioned to pastoral ministry at Vienna Assembly of God in 1985. In 1999, he would plant what many people in the community would come to know and love as The Life Church (now, Love Church), which became a pillar church in the northern Virginia area for the last decade and is now led by his oldest son and daughter-in-law, Josh and Brittney.
For those who knew Pastor David, they knew how much he loved JoAnn and the life they enjoyed with their kids and grandkids. Whether he was coaching, cheering or yelling at the refs, he was an active, passionate part of all of the sports and activities in which they participated and never missed a game nor an opportunity to show his support for them.
Not only did he coach many teams, he also served on the boards of both the Gainesville District Basketball Association as well as the Gainesville District Little League.
Pastor David left an indelible impact on thousands of lives with his larger than life personality and deep love for people. He poured his knowledge and experience into thousands of pastors in ministry networks around the world. At the time of his death, he was serving on the board of Mighty Oaks Foundation, a faith-based, non-profit organization reaching our nation’s veterans, active duty servicemen and their families who are dealing with combat trauma. He was also giving spiritual oversight to two church congregations in their leadership transitions.
His legacy lives on through his wife, his sons and their wives, his grandchildren, his spiritual sons and daughters and his church family.
A Celebration of Life in-person service will be held at Love Church, 11234 Balls Ford Road, Manassas, Virginia, on Saturday, April 24 2021 at 11:00am. The service will be live-streamed via the Love Church Facebook page. The graveside service will take place on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Canaan Cemetery in Brodnax, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love Church, David Baird Memorial Fund. All other correspondence may be sent to 11234 Balls Ford Road, Manassas VA, 20109.