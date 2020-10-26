Mr. Gerald Ray Edmonds

Mr. Gerald Ray Edmonds, age 65, of La Crosse, died on Thursday October 22, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family.  Gerald was a long time employee of Virginia Quilting, an installer for Precision Installation and an avid golfer and fisherman.   Gerald is survived by his two sisters:  Virginia Irene Knowles (Rickey) of Baldwin, Mississippi and Elizabeth Faye Moore (Joey Denning) of Mount Olive, North Carolina and his many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.  Gerald was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Thompson; his father, Darrell Edmonds and his two brothers:  Earle Grey Edmonds and Darrell Harper Edmonds.  A funeral service will be conducted on Monday October 26th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Oakwood Cemetery.  The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home.  All of Gerald's family and friends are welcome to come by the funeral home this Saturday and Sunday from 7:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. to pay their respects.