Mr. Benjamin S. Mayton, age 73 of Brodnax, died Friday, May 28, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Emily Peebles Mayton of the home; his daughter, Patricia “Sissy”; step-son, Joe “T Buck”; grandchildren, Clifton “Buba”, Chris, Tracey and Lisa; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving are two sisters, Nancy (Doug) and Frances (Gerald) and sister in law Sandra. Benjamin was preceded in death by his parents, Wyatt and Ethel Mayton, and his brother Wyatt Mayton.
Mr. Mayton retired from Parker Oil Company after 20 years of service.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Please visit this site farrarfuneralhome.net for further updates.