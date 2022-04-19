Karen Butts Floyd, 52, of Brodnax, Virginia died Thursday April 7, 2022.
She was a native of Halifax County. She loved doing crafts, taking care of her customers and making people laugh. She simply loved life.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Floyd, her daughters, Morgan and Cassie both of Bradnax, Virginia; her parents, Charles and Janice Butts of Roanoke Rapids and her brother, Brian Butts of Skippers, Virginia.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday April 10, 2022 at Cedarwood Cemetery in Roanoke Rapids, with Minister Greg Hand officiating.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5:30-7:00 pm at Askew Funeral and Cremation services in Roanoke Rapids.