Mrs. Deborah Overby Cox, age 67 of La Crosse, died Monday, June 7, 2021 at VCU/MCV Hospital, Richmond. The daughter of Marion Overby and Virginia Chandler Overby of Nelson, VA. She was a library assistant for the R. T. Arnold Library in South Hill and an associate at the former Bob Martin’s Florist also of South Hill. Deborah is survived by her husband Jimmie Neal Cox of La Crosse, a daughter Melissa Holt Petty of Texas, three grandchildren; Colin Petty, Senora Petty and Joseph Petty, three step-children; Tracy Marie Cannon of La Crosse, Grady Cox of Chase City and Andrew Cox of South Hill, five step grandchildren; Tyler Cox, Jason Cannon, Katlyn Cox ,Autumn Cox, and Savannah Cox. A funeral service will be conducted Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite- Crews Funeral Home with interment to follow in Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery, Chase City, Va. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 10, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sanford Memorial Baptist Church, P. O. Box 361, Brodnax, Va. 23920. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory are serving the Cox family.
