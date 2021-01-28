Mrs. Dorothy Harris Davis

Mrs. Dorothy Harris Davis, age 92, of Boydton, died on Wednesday January 27, 2021. She was the owner and operator of the Boydton-Atlantic Station in Boydton and the widow of Melvin Currin Davis. Mrs. Davis is survived by her son, Charles E. Davis and his wife Ann of South Hill; her three daughters: Melva D. Seay and her husband Jimmie of Wingate, NC; Deborah D. Ford and her husband Monte of Boydton and Susan D. Nemeth of Raleigh, NC; her nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Saturday January 30th at 1:00 P.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3691 Hayes Mill Road, Baskerville, VA 23915. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Davis family.