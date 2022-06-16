Mrs. Deborah McGinnis Mori, age 68 of Anchor Cove subdivision, Bracey, , VA, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at her residence. She was a former employee of the Fairfax, Va. Public School System.
Debbie is survived by her husband of thirty four years Donald F. Mori , her daughter Page L. Mori of Fairfax, VA and her sons Family William J, Mori of Richmond, Va. Courtney Stewart of Richmond Va, two grandchildren Finn and Frances Mori and two nieces Meghan Mason of Haymarket, VA Brenna Prince of Connecticut and the family dogs Zowey Captain and Bailey.
A big celebration of life will be the Mori’s family lake house at a later date but will be announced on this website.
The family suggest memorial contributions in Deborah’s name to be made to the Ray of Hope Food Pantry , 950 Nellie Jones Road, La Crosse, Va. 23950. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Mori family.