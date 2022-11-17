Vivian Griffin Thames went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the age of 90. Born on April 6, 1932, in Buffalo Junction, VA, she was the daughter of the late Elvedge Herman Griffin and the late Pattie Davis Griffin. Vivian was employed for 30 years at Lake Garment Sleepwear. She will be fondly remembered for her sweet spirit. Vivian was passionate about sharing her love of the Lord and taught Sunday School for most of her adult life. She was a faithful member at Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle.
She is survived by her children, Barbara Covington and husband, Martin, of Manchester, MD, and Alvin Thames of Buffalo Junction; grandchildren, Bryan Covington (Emily) of Raleigh, NC, Gordon Covington (Annie) of Westminster, MD, and Jacob Covington (Blair) of Raleigh, NC as well as great grandchildren, Hickory, Rowan, and Sawyer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Henry Elvedge Griffin and Bedford Davis Griffin. The family would like to thank the staff of Clarksville Health and Rehab for their loving care over this past year.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, November 17 at Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle with the Reverend Ohlman officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at noon at the church.
In lieu of flowers, Vivian's family asks that donations be made to Buffalo Baptist Tabernacle or the Alzheimer's Association. Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thames family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, www.watkinscooperlyon.com or by going to their Facebook page.