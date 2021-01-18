Mrs. Barbara Coleman Reese, age 79, of Brodnax, died Wednesday, January 13, 2021 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a former nurses aid at Mecklenburg House and Holly Haven and a homemaker. Barbara was a devoted wife of her husband of forty eight years Wallice W. Reese. She is also survived by her two sons; Thomas Earl Martin (Christy) of Brodnax and Billy Martin of Richmond, three daughters; June Seamster (James) of Dundas, Lynn Paquette (Denia) of Lunenburg Co. and Wendy Walker also of Brodnax, a sister Martha Wade of Richmond, seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one niece and one nephew. She was preceded in death by a son, Linwood Martin. A funeral service will be conducted Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 P. M. until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent through our website and www.crowderhitecrews.com
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home, South Hill, Va. Is serving the Reese family.
