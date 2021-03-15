Mark Randolph Crocker, age 50 of Flower Mound, Texas, died Monday, January 18, 2021. He is survived by his father, George R (Randy) Crocker of South Hill, his brother Jason Crocker (Rachel) of Raleigh, NC,; his children, Dustin Crocker and Heather Crocker of Flower Mound, Texas,; a nephew Jacob Crocker and niece Abby Crocker of Raleigh, NC. Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Pam Crocker.
Mark graduated from Park View Senior High School in 1988 and went on to graduate from Virginia Military Institute in 1992, earning a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U. S. Army for 5 years attaining the rank of Captain. Following his military career, he joined the Coca Cola Company where he worked in management for 22 years in Texas. Mark was a member of the South Hill American Legion Post 79 for 26 years.
A celebration of his life will be conducted at 2pm on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at South Hill United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Crocker family.