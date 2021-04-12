Mrs. Mildred Lynch Edmonds, age 84, of Lawrenceville, died on Saturday April 10, 2021. She was a long time waitress for Brian’s Steak House and Dennys of South Hill and the widow of Harper Edmonds. Mrs. Edmonds is survived by her two daughters: Lillian H. Smiley and her husband Donald of South Hill and Sheila C. Grady and her husband Randy of Brodnax; her son, David D. Hendrick and his wife Mitzi of Brodnax; her sister, Edith L. Smiley of South Hill; her six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Mrs. Edmonds was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Jase Smiley. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Monday April 12th at 11:00 A.M. in Oakwood Cemetery, South Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Edmonds name may be made to Prayers for Jase at 5859 Hayes Mill Road, Baskerville, VA 23510 or their website, www.prayersforjase.com. Once on the website simply click on the DONATE icon. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Edmonds family.
