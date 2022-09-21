Ann Gayle Winston Roberts, 90, formerly of Clarksville, VA and more recently of Henrico County, VA died on September 15, 2022 at Spring Arbor Assisted Living.
Mrs. Roberts was born in Raleigh, NC in 1931, the oldest child of Patrick Henry Winston, MD and Lillian Frances Gayle Winston, RN. Ann Gayle grew up in Clarksville where her father was the town doctor. She was educated in the Clarksville public schools and graduated from Mary Washington College in 1953. While at Mary Washington, she served on the Honor Council, was a student government class officer, and was named May Queen her senior year. On July 17, 1953, she married the love of her life, Page Seward Roberts. Mr. Roberts died on April 22 of this year and many in the family believe that a broken heart contributed to Ann Gayle’s death.
Mrs. Roberts taught third grade at Clarksville Elementary School from 1953-1956. She served as a member of the Southside Virginia Community College Board for ten years and also served on the Board of Directors of Halifax-South Boston Community Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. Always the perfect hostess, Ann Gayle enjoyed entertaining. She spent years raising beautiful roses and was especially proud of her “Billy Rose.” An avid doll collector, she delighted in displaying her vast collection of antique dolls, much to the delight of her only granddaughter. After her husband retired, she and Page had an antique business for several years, an extension of her lifelong love of antiques. When Ann Gayle decided to join an investment club, it ignited a passion for studying the stock market. That fascination continued for the rest of her life.
Ann Gayle was fiercely proud of her Winston and Gayle families and was especially close to her many double first cousins. She was looking forward to attending an upcoming Winston family reunion but she will certainly be there in spirit. Faith in God was paramount to Ann Gayle and she impressed upon her children and grandchildren the importance of accepting Christ as one’s Lord and Savior. She and Page were members of Clarksville Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Roberts is survived by two loving children, David Page Roberts and his wife Caroline of White Post, VA, and Dana Gayle Roberts Houghtaling and her husband Robert of Mechanicsville, VA.
Mrs. Roberts leaves four adoring grandchildren: Dr. David Page Roberts, Jr. and his wife Quynh, Ashton Gayle Long Apicella and her husband Matthew, William Barrington Roberts and his wife Christiana, and Claiborne Porter Long. In addition, Ann Gayle is survived by three great-grandchildren, Edie Gayle Apicella, Winfred Ky Roberts, and Lillian Frances Page Roberts. She is also survived by her nephew, Patrick Scott Winston (Cherri) and nieces Devona Winston Vest and Gwendolynn Winston Johnston (Warwick), as well as sister-in-law Sue Dewein Winston. A brother, Patrick Henry Winston, Jr. predeceased her.
The family wishes to thank caregivers Jean Clarke and Emma Tribbey for the loving care they showed Ann Gayle and Page the last few years. The family also wishes to thank the At Home Care Hospice team and the staff of Spring Arbor who assisted Ann Gayle and her family during this difficult time.
A private graveside service will be held at Oakhurst Cemetery in Clarksville, The Rev. Annette Eckerd Goard, officiant. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4PM on Saturday, September 24 at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home in Clarksville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Clarksville Presbyterian Church, 502 Virginia Ave., Clarksville, VA 23927.