Mrs. Bertha Leslie Hendrick, age 90, of Union Level, died on Sunday March 20, 2022. She was a loving Mother, Wife and caregiver a retired employee of Burlington Mills, an active member of the American Legion Post 79 Women’s Auxillary and a very devout Christian and life member of Zion United Methodist Church in Union Level. For many years she faithfully prepared communion for her church. Mrs. Hendrick is survived by her husband of 72 years, Eff Lawrence Hendrick of Union Level; her son, Eff Lawrence “Larry” Hendrick, Jr. of Union Level; her daughter, Janet Hendrick Thomas and her husband Barry of Lawrenceville; her brother, David Leslie and his wife Betsy of Chesterfield; her sister, Jean Shields of Chesterfield and her grandson, John Robert “J.R.” Thomas of Chesapeake. Mrs. Hendrick was preceded in death by her parents, James and Janie Leslie. A funeral service will be conducted on Thursday March 24th at 11:00 A.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at 10:00 A.M. until service time in the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Methodist Church at 3055 Busy Bee Road, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Hendrick family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.