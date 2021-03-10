JAMES ALVIN PETTUS Of Hyattsville, Maryland passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on January 31, 2021, at the Washington DC Veterans Medical Center. James Alvin was born in LaCrosse, Virginia in 1926, elder son of the late Prince Albert and Gertrude Bracey Pettus. He was the younger brother to his late sisters: Ercell Pettus Lyons, Edna Pettus Holloway, Jeanette Pettus Goldsberry, and Essie Pettus Brown; and the older brother of the late Howard A. Pettus. James Alvin was a lifetime and dedicated member of Bethel Memorial RZUA Church, LaCrosse, Virginia and graduated from schools in Mecklenburg County. James Alvin was married twice: first to the late Edith Clark and then to the late Mary Delores Thompson. No children resulted from these unions. He served in the US Army during the Korean War until his father fell terminally ill. James Alvin retired in 1989 from federal service after working at the Department of the Navy and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as a Supervisory Accountant. In retirement, he was an avid reader. With failing eyesight and the aid of a VA issued “Video Magnifier”, he read the Bible, the Washington Post, the DAV Magazine, and to keep up with Mecklenburg County news, he subscribed to the South Hill Enterprise newspaper. Also with the aid of a gardener, he maintained a summer vegetable garden and insured his mother’s favorite flower, “Dahlia’s” were planted in his front yard. A funeral service will be held on February 27, 2021 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 901 3rd Street, Washington, DC. James Alvin is survived by his nieces Mrs. Valerie Pettus-Johnson, his primary caregiver for the last three years; Mrs. Brenda Pettus-Bellamy, MD (Danny); Ms. Carla G.
Pettus, JD., Pastor Nellie “Red” McCall, and numerous nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Bethel Memorial R.Z.U.A. Church, P.O. Box 402, LaCrosse, Virginia 23950 or to the Disabled American Veterans: “DAV.org/Donate now”.