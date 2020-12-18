Robert Clifford “Bob” Martens, 78, of Midlothian, VA, formerly of Ormond Beach, FL and Mt. Clemens, MI, went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Left here to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 41 years, Carol Hersch Martens; two daughters, Bonnie Martens of Michigan and Bonnie Smith Davis (Tony) of Alberta, VA; a son, Brett Smith (Diana) of St. Clair Shores, MI; nine grandchildren, Carmen, Cameron, Nikki, Kenny, Ray, Jenny, GeTony, Travis and Chris; 16 great grandchildren; and a brother, Marvin Martens of Mt. Clemens, MI. Bob was a devoted husband and father, a US Air Force retired MSGT, retired electrician with Volusia County Public Schools in FL, a member of Roseville Masonic Lodge #522 in Michigan; and a man of God who was passionate in his love of missions, serving the Lord with his wife and church family at Tomoka Christian Church in Ormond Beach, FL. Funeral services will be held at a later time in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The family gratefully declines flowers. It was his wish for any donations to be sent to Tomoka Christian Church, 1450 Hand Avenue, Ormond Beach, FL., 32174. The arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone, VA. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire and Rescue responding to accident with entrapment on I-85
- Brunswick crash claims life
- Graham fills Ward 2 seat on South Hill Town Council
- PV Hoops Coach Was Also a Dragons’ Standout
- Park View Middle has some farewell fun for the holidays
- Lake Gaston couple searching for missing dog with history of escape
- Town of South Hill offering COVID relief on delinquent water bills
- Senior Athlete Profiles: Shakiah Chavis
- Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List
- Mrs. Anna Smith Robinson
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.