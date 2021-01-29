Robert Lee “Bob” Allman, Sr. of Dundas, VA joined his wife, Ann Hawthorne Allman, in Heaven on January 25, 2021, one day shy of his 91st birthday. He was a son of the late John Allman and Belle Howell Allman and brother of the late John Allman, Jr., Parks Allman, Annie Belle Lewis and Harry Allman. He is survived by his son, Robert L. “Rob” Allman, Jr.; his daughter Teresa Allman Houtz; granddaughters, Anna Nicole Allman and Sydney Elizabeth Houtz; and, best friend/brother-in-law, Harry J. “Jeff” Hawthorne. Bob retired as a manager for the ABC Board. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman, hunter and trapper. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He and Ann always enjoyed hosting family fish fries at their home in Chesterfield. He was a member of the New Hope Christian Church in Danieltown, VA where graveside funeral services were held Friday, January 29, 2021 at 2PM. In lieu of flowers please consider memorial donations to New Hope Christian Church, C/O Brenda Webb, 28979 Christanna Highway Alberta, VA 23821. Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge, VA in charge of arrangements.
