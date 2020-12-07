Lawrence Ray “High Pockets” Greene, of South Hill, VA, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on October 28,1937, in Mecklenburg County, VA, the son of the late Henry Hunter Green and Bertha Moody Green.
Lawrence Ray was a 1956 graduate of Bluestone High School. He married Sylvia Dickerson Greene on June 18, 1961 and moved to South Hill, VA in 1965. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. Lawrence Ray was a retired farmer and was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer of the Year by the Jaycees in 1969 and went on to become runner-up Young Farmer of the Year at the state level. He served on the Virginia State Soybean Board for 10 years and was President of Mountain Creek Hunt Club. Lawrence Ray was owner of G&G Farms for over 40 years. He was the last surviving charter member of Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department.
Lawrence Ray is survived by his wife of over 59 years, Sylvia; his daughter, Michelle Dean (C.J.) of South Hill; and their two children Dwight Dean and Owen Dean; his son, Kevin Greene (Diane) of Baskerville, VA; and their two children Hunter Greene and Meredith Greene; his brother, Ralph Green (Carol) of Townsville, NC; and his sisters, Catherine Tedder (Lee) of Wadsworth, OH, and Linda Morgan (Connie) of Chesterfield, VA. He is further survived by his special cousin, Thomas Hines.
The family will hold his funeral service at Tabernacle Baptist Church, South Hill, VA on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2 PM with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The service may be received via radio in the church parking lot. They will receive friends and loved ones in visitation at the church fellowship hall following the burial.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 23875 VA-47 South Hill, VA 23970; or to Buckhorn Volunteer Fire Department at 5972 Union Level Road, South Hill, VA 23970.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. Arrangements are by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home.
