Mr. Frederick W. “Freddie” Curtis, age 64 of South Hill, died Friday, June 11, 2021 in Chippenham Hospital, Richmond.
He was a Truck Driver for Pennington Garden Seed of Kenbridge, VA.
Freddie is survived by his wife of forty-five years Janice Wright Curtis, a daughter Kristen P. Curtis of Franklinton, NC and a son Joseph E. Curtis (Shannon) of
La Crosse, two grandchildren Hunter and Hannah Curtis and special friends Michael, Jordan and Aspen Gill all of Orem, Utah.
A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. in New Hope Baptist Church with interment in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, P.O. Box 128, South Hill, VA. 23970. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home is serving the Curtis family.