Mrs. Rachel Wells Crowder

Mrs. Rachel Wells Crowder, age 96, of South Hill, died on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.  Mrs. Crowder was the former school secretary and bus driver for South Hill Primary School, an active, longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star, an active, lifelong member of Shiloh United Methodist Church and the widow of Wendell Myrl Crowder.  Mrs. Crowder is survived by her two daughters:  Nina C. Rash and her husband Lewis of South Hill and Virginia C. Nichols and her husband Mike of Leesville, SC; her daughter-in-law, Anne O. Crowder of South Hill; her six grandchildren; her many loving great-grandchildren and her great-great granddaughter.  She was predeceased by a son Wendell Myrl "Wendy" Crowder, Jr.  A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, October 28th at 2:00 P.M. at the Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery.  Mrs. Crowder’s family and friends are welcome to come by the funeral home during normal business hours which are 8:30 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. to pay their respects.  Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Crowder family.