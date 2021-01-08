Mrs. Rachel Roberts Morgan, age 94 of Baskerville, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at the home of her son and daughter-in-law. She worked at the former Craddock-Terry Shoe Factory in Chase City and was the widow of Clarence William Morgan.
Rachel is survived by two sons: Billy Morgan and wife Wendy of Baskerville and Charles Jordan and wife Karen of Florida; five granddaughters Kim Jordan Henderson, Kathy Jordan Uveges (Rich), Karla Jordan Butler, Brooke Morgan (Shelly) and Taylor Morgan Haislip (Robert); ten great grandchildren: Dakota and Jake Henderson, Cole and Sadie Butler, Avalon and Asher Uveges, Berkley Rae Pearce, Harper Grace Morgan, and Robert and Breanna Haislip. She was predeceased by a beloved daughter-in-law Lanette Jordan.
A graveside funeral service was conducted Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 4:00 P.M. in Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, Baskerville. The family encourages Covid-19 protocol of social distancing and the wearing of a mask. They also request that memorial contributions be made in Rachel’s name to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association, (MCCA), P. O. Box 311, Chase City, Va. 23924 or Bethany Baptist Church, P. O. Box 119, Baskerville, Va. 23915. Family and friends may come by Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home during normal business hours (9:00 to 5:00 P.M. daily) to view and register. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Morgan family.
