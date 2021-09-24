Mrs. Ruth Bottoms Bryant, of Amelia, died on Monday September 20, 2021 in her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Bryant is survived by her husband, Fred Bryant of Amelia; her two daughters: Heather DeShetler of Amelia and Jessica Hudson and her husband Lewis of Amelia; her four grandchildren: Ivy Hudson, Logan Farris, Peyton DeShetler and Hayden DeShetler; her two sisters: Sandra Studley and her husband Terry of Brodnax and Linda Cooley of Anderson, South Carolina. Mrs. Bryant was preceded in death by her parents, Leland and Catherine Bottoms and her brother, Leland Ray Bottoms, ll. A private graveside service will take place in La Crosse Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Bryant family.
