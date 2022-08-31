Mrs. Evelyn Allgood Webb, age 91 of LaCrosse, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Catherine Webb Powell and Susan Webb Sculthorpe (Wayne); ten grandchildren, David Powell (Nichole), Sara Hazlewood (Jason), Ben Powell, John Webb (Holly), Holly Walton, Rusty Webb, Beth Jones (Chris), Becky Rudd (Ronnie), Buck Rudd, and Mary “Frip” Rudd and sixteen great-grandchildren, and her daughter-in-law, Ellen Sue Webb. Mrs. Webb was preceded in death by her husband, James William Webb, Sr., her sons, Jim Webb and John “Peter” Lynwood Webb, Sr. and her sister, Lillie May Puryear.
Mrs. Webb was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church. She was an avid bridge player, loved to travel and enjoyed working in the community.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 am, Saturday August 27, 2022 at Sardis United Methodist Church in LaCrosse, VA with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends following the service at her home. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Webb family.